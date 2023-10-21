Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.50.

Waters Stock Up 0.5 %

WAT stock opened at $253.64 on Friday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $248.11 and a twelve month high of $353.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.66.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

