Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.95 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 2,182.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,839,000 after buying an additional 2,537,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $119,620,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter worth $122,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TransUnion by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,564 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,195,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,942 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

TransUnion Stock Down 1.9 %

TRU opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average is $73.38. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $73,101.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,158.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $73,101.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,158.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,689 shares of company stock valued at $518,181. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

