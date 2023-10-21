Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.46.

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,454 shares of company stock worth $2,249,894. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MGM opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.70. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

