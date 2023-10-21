Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.65 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,479 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,024,640,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 110,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Down 12.4 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.