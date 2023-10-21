Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.85 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $348.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total value of $217,803.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,938 shares of company stock worth $5,474,336. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

