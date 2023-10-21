Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 51.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Nasdaq by 132.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.91. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.46%.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.