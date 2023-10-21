Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 968.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,881,000 after buying an additional 4,849,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $112,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after buying an additional 85,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 145.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNA opened at $252.90 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $201.80 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.83. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

