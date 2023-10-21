Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 10,308 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,475 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 10,308 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Expedia Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.74.

Shares of EXPE opened at $93.65 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.50 and a 200 day moving average of $103.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

