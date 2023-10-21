Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 115 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.90.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA stock opened at $221.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.87 and its 200 day moving average is $217.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,622 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.