Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 559 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 84,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 24,004 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,038,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,245,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LYV opened at $79.94 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $101.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.70 and a 200 day moving average of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 190.42%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYV. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

View Our Latest Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.