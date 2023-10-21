Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,079.17 ($25.40).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,875 ($22.90) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,929.50 ($23.57) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,003.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,977.27. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 1,302 ($15.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,167 ($26.47). The firm has a market cap of £14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2,031.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

