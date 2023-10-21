Atb Cap Markets Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.02.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$11.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.11. The company has a market cap of C$6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.81. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.73 and a 12-month high of C$11.70.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of C$975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$969.10 million.

Crescent Point Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

