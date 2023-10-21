Atb Cap Markets Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME)

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hemisphere Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Hemisphere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Hemisphere Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.
Hemisphere Energy Trading Down 3.5 %
HME stock opened at C$1.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Hemisphere Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.18 and a 1-year high of C$1.60. The firm has a market cap of C$139.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.34.
Hemisphere Energy Company Profile
Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hemisphere Energy
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.