Atb Cap Markets Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME)

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hemisphere Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Hemisphere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Hemisphere Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

HME stock opened at C$1.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Hemisphere Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.18 and a 1-year high of C$1.60. The firm has a market cap of C$139.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.34.

Hemisphere Energy ( CVE:HME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Hemisphere Energy had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The company had revenue of C$19.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.53 million.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp.

