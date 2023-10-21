Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $540,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.70.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Athersys
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
