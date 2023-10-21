Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $540,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.70.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

About Athersys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 604.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

