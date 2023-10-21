Avaii Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $286.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.99. The stock has a market cap of $286.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.00 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

