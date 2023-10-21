Avangrid, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avangrid in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Avangrid’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 2.94%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGR. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its stake in Avangrid by 103.1% during the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,533,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,782 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 740.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 605,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 533,565 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 9,303.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,313,000 after acquiring an additional 521,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,514,000 after acquiring an additional 361,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,653,000 after acquiring an additional 360,477 shares during the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.33%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

