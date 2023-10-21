AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Now Covered by UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.78% from the company’s previous close.

AVDX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.64.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $91.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 59,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $598,002.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,917,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,572,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Daniel Drees sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $113,714.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 504,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,330.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 59,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $598,002.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,917,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,572,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,501 shares of company stock worth $1,101,887. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,786,000 after buying an additional 1,402,183 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 68.2% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 9,734,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,042,000 after buying an additional 3,947,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AvidXchange by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in AvidXchange by 31.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,324,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,536 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

