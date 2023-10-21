Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.83.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Avient

In other news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $262,842.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,919.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 139.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avient by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avient in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Avient Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $32.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Avient has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.90 million. Avient had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.257 dividend. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 16.27%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

