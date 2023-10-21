Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $187.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACLS. Bank of America began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $66,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,787.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $66,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,787.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $144.59 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

