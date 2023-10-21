AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Receives $16.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXGN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,727.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $188,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 66.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 19.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in AxoGen by 3.9% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after buying an additional 55,031 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXGN stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. AxoGen has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $173.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.60.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $38.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

