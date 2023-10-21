AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.33.

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.91 million. AZZ had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,276,000 after acquiring an additional 64,091 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,802,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after buying an additional 85,083 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 4.3% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 927,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,232,000 after buying an additional 38,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,705,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

