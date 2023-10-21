B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 9,371 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,798 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,707,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,525,000 after buying an additional 748,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,609,399,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $397.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

