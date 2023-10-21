Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $134.79, but opened at $140.30. Badger Meter shares last traded at $143.25, with a volume of 28,199 shares changing hands.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 41.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other news, Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total value of $427,255.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 20,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Badger Meter by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 249,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.16.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

