BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives $475.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $475.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAESY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,020 ($12.46) to GBX 1,250 ($15.27) in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($13.44) to GBX 1,150 ($14.05) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($13.44) to GBX 1,120 ($13.68) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $52.38 on Monday. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $33.66 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.5533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 113,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 51,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 37,179 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

