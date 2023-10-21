Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Truist Financial

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BALY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Bally’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bally’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

BALY stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.95.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $606.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bally’s will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bally’s by 35.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,166,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,819,000 after purchasing an additional 833,636 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 1,363.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 460,680 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 33.1% during the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,238,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 307,827 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 648.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 268,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 60.4% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 693,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 261,343 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

