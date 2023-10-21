Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.84.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $2.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 12.00%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBD. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 537.7% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 55,569,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,855,765 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,049,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,988,000 after acquiring an additional 34,535,929 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,056,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,108,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,924,000 after acquiring an additional 23,517,670 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 24,233,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,491,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Free Report

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.