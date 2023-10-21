Bank of America Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $161.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $212.00.

ALB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $260.80.

ALB stock opened at $138.60 on Wednesday. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $138.55 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Albemarle by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

