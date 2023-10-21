Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives C$132.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$132.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$121.50 to C$130.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. CSFB set a C$128.00 target price on Bank of Montreal and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$106.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$113.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$117.42. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$106.26 and a 1 year high of C$137.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$7.93 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 13.0189349 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

