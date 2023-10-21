Barclays Boosts Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target to $53.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SUN. StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho cut Sunoco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUN

Sunoco Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SUN stock opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.26. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $9,764,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 11.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth $4,373,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 64,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.