Barclays Boosts Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $94.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRGP. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.09.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 2.24. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day moving average is $78.40.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $153,851.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,972.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $153,851.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,972.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,426 shares of company stock worth $1,040,804. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

