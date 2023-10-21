Barclays Boosts Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $37.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of WMB opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,679,000 after purchasing an additional 686,381 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $767,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

