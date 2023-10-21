Barclays Cuts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $251.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $296.00 to $251.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $282.56.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SBAC

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC opened at $191.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $312.34.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,039,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $1,220,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.