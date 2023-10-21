BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$59.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCE. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. National Bankshares raised shares of BCE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$60.36.

BCE Stock Down 1.6 %

BCE stock opened at C$50.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. BCE has a twelve month low of C$49.57 and a twelve month high of C$65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$53.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.58.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.04 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.3221865 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.57%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

