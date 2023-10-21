Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

BEAM opened at $17.69 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $54.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 408.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The business had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $38,604.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,783,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,253,000 after purchasing an additional 401,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,153,000 after purchasing an additional 927,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,087,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,317,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,867,000 after purchasing an additional 223,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

