Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Rating Lowered by SVB Leerink

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $56.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.45.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $17.69 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $54.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 408.13%. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $38,604.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $204,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

