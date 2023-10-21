Benchmark Trims Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Target Price to $93.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.64.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

CHK stock opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.92.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,143 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,464,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.