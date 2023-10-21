Berenberg Bank Boosts Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target to GBX 173

Capital (LON:CAPD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 169 ($2.06) to GBX 173 ($2.11) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital stock opened at GBX 77 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £149.15 million, a P/E ratio of 641.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.73, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 76.42 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 118 ($1.44). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Capital’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

