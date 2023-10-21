Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives $6.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.42.

BIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BIG

Big Lots Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $4.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.25.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 199.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 680,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 453,329 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 28.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.