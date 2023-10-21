Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 304.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 9,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,581.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,865. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Stock Down 0.3 %

BLKB opened at $68.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.18 and a 12 month high of $78.71.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

