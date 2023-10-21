Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackstone from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.1 %

BX stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day moving average is $96.12.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $17,568,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

