Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Lowered to $113.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.35 and its 200-day moving average is $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

