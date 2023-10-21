Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.50.

BX stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.12.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.52%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 41,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in Blackstone by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 41,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

