Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) versus Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Head-To-Head Review

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) and Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Domino’s Pizza Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bloomin’ Brands
|5.49%
|86.88%
|8.05%
|Domino’s Pizza Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bloomin’ Brands and Domino’s Pizza Group, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bloomin’ Brands
|0
|8
|3
|1
|2.42
|Domino’s Pizza Group
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2.50
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Domino’s Pizza Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bloomin’ Brands
|$4.42 billion
|0.46
|$101.91 million
|$2.58
|9.10
|Domino’s Pizza Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Bloomin’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Domino’s Pizza Group.
Summary
Bloomin’ Brands beats Domino’s Pizza Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Bloomin’ Brands
Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Tampa, Florida.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012. Domino's Pizza Group plc was founded in 1960 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.
