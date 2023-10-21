BMO Capital Markets Boosts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $40.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.37.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $38.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $209.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.