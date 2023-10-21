BMO Capital Markets Increases Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$16.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.93.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$14.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$10.38 and a 12 month high of C$15.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.03.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.06. Peyto Exploration & Development had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 27.63%. The company had revenue of C$219.41 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.5897436 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 67.01%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

