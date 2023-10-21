BMO Capital Markets Raises Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Price Target to $16.00

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

