Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BRDG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Stock Down 4.7 %

BRDG stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $252.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. This is an increase from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently -850.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.