Brokerages Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) PT at $25.03

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.61.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACI

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of ACI stock opened at $22.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,208,000 after buying an additional 7,848,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,083,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848,026 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,380,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282,400 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Free Report

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.