Brokerages Set Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) PT at $41.33

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

BFH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BFH

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of BFH stock opened at $28.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.96.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.37%.

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, Director Roger H. Ballou acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $100,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,698.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $948,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $153,464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $21,151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $3,333,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.