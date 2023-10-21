Brokerages Set Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) PT at $106.89

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.70.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

COF stock opened at $90.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.71. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,609,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,383 shares of company stock worth $3,798,865. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

